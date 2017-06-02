Celebrate CT Trails Day Tomorrow! Take a Hike With the ‘Bunny Lady’ in Lyme

by

On Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., join the Lyme Land Trust for a walk at the Trust’s Slawson Nature Preserve with Lisa Wahle, the ‘Bunny Lady,’ a biologist who works on young forest habitat restoration; Mark LaCasse, Master Wildlife Conservationist and professional land manager of one of the abutting private lands; and Emery Gluck, who manages habitat restoration at Nehantic State Forest as part of CT DEEP Division of Forestry.

Walkers will see the ongoing process to improve the land for the benefit of the threatened New England cottontail rabbit and more than 50 species of greatest conservation need including prairie warbler, ruffed grouse, indigo bunting, American woodcock, wood turtle, and blue spotted salamander.

Reservations are appreciated at openspace@lymelandtrust.org

Rain cancels: check for updates: http://www.lymelandtrust.org/event/ct-trails-day-walk-3/

Parking is available at 435 Hamburg Rd (Rte. 156), Lyme, CT. Follow the dirt driveway to the parking area. Permission has been granted to park at the end of this long, private driveway for this special event only. No dogs please.