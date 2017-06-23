Celebrate CT Historic Gardens Day at FloGris Museum, Sunday

by

Take a day to celebrate Connecticut’s Historic Gardens Day on Sunday, June 25, from 12 to 4 p.m. The Museum is proud to be a member of the group (cthistoricgardens.org) and to be a participant in this special state-wide celebration of Connecticut’s stunning historic gardens. Member sites host special events and activities celebrating their gardens. Choose the gardens in your own backyard, or plan a day-trip to see those further afield.

At the Florence Griswold Museum, visit the gardens and landscape that inspired a generation of artists. Enjoy refreshments on Miss Florence’s porch. Get creative and pick up all the painting supplies necessary to make your own masterpiece in the garden or down by the river. Discover more about the landscape using one of the Museum’s new “Explorer Kits.” Have lunch at Café Flo.

Grounds admission is free; regular admission applies for historic house and gallery.

Events will take place rain or shine, though activities may vary depending on the weather.