Cappella Cantorum Presents ‘Music From Around the World,’ Sunday

by

‘Music From Around the World’ sung by the Cappella Cantorum Men’s Chorus will fill St. Paul Lutheran Church, 56 Great Hammock Rd. Old Saybrook on June 11, at 3 p.m. The Chorus will present an extraordinary evening of great male choral music under the direction of Barry B. Asch with accompanist Deborah Lyon.

Featured selection along with their country of origin include: Sweden-Brothers, Sing On!; Wales-All Through the Night; Hebrew-Bashana Haba’ah; France-Cantique de Jean Racine; Germany-Brahms Lullaby; France-Viva L’Amour; and America: Climbin’ up the Mountain Children; Ezekiel Saw de Wheel; Johnny Cash Medley and Hallelujah, Leonard Cohen.