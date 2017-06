by

Lymes’ Youth Service Bureau will host a candlelight vigil this evening at 7 p.m. on White Sand Beach in Old Lyme in loving memory of Timothy Buckley. Please attend to show your support for the Buckley family during this unimaginably difficult time.

Please help spread the word through our community.

If you have questions, call Missy at 860.625.7598 or Katie at 860.625.6157.