More than 200 people of all ages gathered on White Sand Beach in Old Lyme Saturday evening to participate in a candlelight vigil in loving memory of Timothy Buckley, who passed away earlier this week.

There were members of Tim’s family, his friends, teachers, neighbors, and people who — along with everyone else — just wanted to be¬†there to show support for the Buckley family during this unimaginably difficult time.

The vigil was hosted by Lymes’ Youth Service Bureau.