2017 White Elephant Sale to be Held July 14 & 15: Intake Starts June 29

The First Congregational Church of Old Lyme (FCCOL) has announced that the 81st Annual White Elephant Sale – the extraordinarily popular summertime event that raises funds for charity – will take place Friday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, July 15, from 8 a.m. to noon. Donations to the sale will be accepted starting Thursday, June 29.

The sale is an important fundraiser that has grown in size every year, enabling its sponsor – FCCOL’s Ladies Benevolent Society (LBS) – to fund more than 25 nonprofit organizations across the region and around the world. While there are other garage and rummage sales held by other organizations throughout the year, few can match the size, color, camaraderie and excitement of this one.

Nearly 200 volunteers sign up to help collect, sort, price, organize and sell the various donated items displayed during the spectacular two-day sale. Area residents who would like to volunteer, should call the church office at 860-434-8686, select option 5, and leave their name and number.

Donations will start being accepted June 29. Area residents can donate antiques, art, books, bikes, canoes, clothing, collectibles, electronics, kayaks, kitchenware, shoes, ski equipment, tools, toys and more. A complete list of the items the church does and doesn’t accept for the sale is available on the web at www.fccol.org/wesintake. Donations will be accepted during following dates and times:

Thursday, June 29, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, June 30, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 1, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, July 6, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, July 7, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 8, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

(Some items – including indoor and outdoor furniture – require advance notice to be donated. )

For more information, visit www.fccol.org/wes.