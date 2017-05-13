‘USA and Russia: Is Trust Ever Possible?’ Local Author, Dick Shriver, To Speak at Saint Ann’s Church, June 11

by

Saint Ann’s Church in Old Lyme, Conn., has announced that Dick Shriver, local resident, author, and former U.S. Department of Defense Official, will share remarks and recollections under the title, USA and Russia: Is Trust Ever Possible? based on his global work experience captured in his recently published book, Glimpses of an Uncharted Life (iUniverse Editor’s Choice), at Saint Ann’s Church on Sunday, June 11, at 5 p.m.

A book of reminiscences and reflections, Glimpses of an Uncharted Life, shares what Shriver and his wife, Barbara, gleaned from living overseas for 15 years and what they learned about the life and the people under communism and among countries recovering from the collapse of tyranny.

Shriver will discuss the current relationship between the United States and Russia by drawing reference to his own compelling experiences during the end of The Cold War. Shriver’s many accomplishments during his time abroad included the creation of a new legal system for Estonia and creating thousands of private sector jobs in an independent Ukraine. There will be a question-and-answer session after the lecture.

A reception for the author and a book-signing event will follow the presentation in the Griswold Room at saint Ann’s. Shriver’s new book, Glimpses of an Uncharted Life (hardcover: $33.95 and softcover: $23.95) will be offered for sale at Saint Ann’s Church during the reception. The Shrivers will generously donate $5 per book sold to Saint Ann’s Church. Signed copies of Shriver’s book are now for available for pre-sale, by check or cash, at Saint Ann’s Parish Office during office hours.

To reserve a seat for this timely and relevant discussion of the past, present and future relationship of the United States and Russia, contact Kathy Rowe at 860-434-1621 or register online with Eventbrite @ Dick Shriver Event.

Shriver lives in Old Lyme, Conn., with his wife Barbara. They are active in the community as members of Saint Ann’s Parish. Dick is a founder and board member of the Mentoring Corps for Community Development and coach of Ticks Girls Lacrosse. He is former Warden of Saint Ann’s Vestry and Executive-in-Residence at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Barbara is engaged in pastoral care at St. Ann’s and sings with the Valley Shore Sweet Adelines a Cappella group.

Editor’s Note: Saint Ann’s is an Episcopal parish in Old Lyme, Conn., where the Rector, The Reverend Canon Mark K. J. Robinson welcomes all visitors. Saint Ann’s is located at 82 Shore Road (Rte. 156), two miles off I-95, Exit 70. Parking is adjacent to the church. For information, contact Kathy Rowe at 860-434-1621, via email at office@saintannsoldlyme.org, or visit Saint Ann’s online at www.saintannsoldlyme.org.