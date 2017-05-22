Singles Social Connections Offers Variety of Early Summer Events

by

Singles Social Connections is a social club for singles in Connecticut; the club has non-profit 501(c)3 status from the IRS. Its goal is to give singles the opportunity to meet new people, have fun, and network. The following upcoming events are all sponsored by Singles Social Connections.

MAY 27 (Saturday) SINGLES MEMORIAL WEEKEND PICNIC at Gail’s beach cottage, 46 Swan Avenue, Sound View, Old Lyme at 2 p.m. For picnic, bring an appetizer, side dish or dessert, if no food, pay extra $5. Dues-paying Members $10, Guests $15. To reserve, call Gail in Bristol at 860-582-8229 or Old Lyme 860-434-6426.

JUNE 2 (Friday) SINGLES HAPPY HOUR at the Tuscany Grill, 120 College Street, Middletown starting at 5 p.m. If the weather is nice, seating may be outside on patio. Come after work and mingle with old and new friends. There is no charge. For more information, call Gail at 860-582-8229.