Dump Your Junk on Saturday! Safe Grad Committee Hosts ‘Dumpster Day’

by

Got junk? Bring it to the 2017 Safe Grad Dumpster Day this Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lyme-Old Lyme High School!

Make a donation to the 2017 Safe Graduation Party, and you can dump your junk* in one of the dumpsters that have been generously provided by Paul Burdick Oil Co, Janky’s Rubbish Removal, and Solari Brothers Carting.

*The following cannot be accepted: hazardous waste; mattresses/box springs; propane tanks; couches/sofas; computer monitors; yard waste; liquid/paint solvents; motor oil; car batteries; antifreeze; fluorescent light bulbs; gasoline/kerosene.

The 2017 Safe Graduation Party is an all-night, substance-free party for Lyme–Old Lyme High School seniors, taking place on graduation night in a secret, secure location. The kids will have myriad activities to keep them busy — sports, movies, music, games, food, etc. But it’s also a chance for our graduates to enjoy their last night together as a class, a night they’ll remember for years to come.

The total cost, including bus transportation and dinner beforehand, is not paid for by the school or the school district. The Safe Grad Committee raises funds from the class and through various fundraisers like Dumpster Day and Restaurant Nights. (Next week will be the final Restaurant Night, May 10 at The Public House!)

Lyme–Old Lyme Safe Graduation Party is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and as such may accept matching funds from employers. Donations are tax-deductible.