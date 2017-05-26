Old Lyme’s Lacrosse Girls Are Shoreline Champions … Again!

by

Emily Macione’s girls held out in a thrilling Shoreline Conference final yesterday evening at Clinton to claim their second championship in as many years, this time defeating North Branford 11-9. The Thunderbirds made a late run for the title cutting the Wildcats lead to a single goal at 10-9, but in the final minutes Old Lyme prevailed with an additional goal by Anna Mesham.

Seniors Sydney Cowell and Anna Mesham respectively had five and three goals while fellow senior Laura Quaratella added two goals and Abby Berger, also a senior, had a goal and an assist. Mesham notched up two assists and Hannah Guenther in goal made a staggering 13 saves.

Congratulations, Wildcats! Now onto states …