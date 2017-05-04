New Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School Principal Announced

by

This morning Lyme-Old Lyme Schools announced the appointment of Mark Ambruso as the next principal of Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School. Ambruso, who is currently serving as the Principal of Windham Technical High School, will begin his new position on July 1, 2017. He will succeed Michelle Dean, who will begin a new position as Director of Curriculum also on July 1, 2017.

Lyme-Old Lyme Schools Superintendent Ian Neviaser commented, “We are pleased to welcome such an accomplished and seasoned administrator to our district. Throughout the entire interview process, Mr. Ambruso impressed us with his innate leadership skills and his strong commitment to his students. This appointment will allow us to continue on the successful path that has been established at Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School.”

Ambruso has previously served as the both the principal and, prior to that, the assistant principal at Bacon Academy in Colchester. He began his career in education at Norwich Free Academy as a science teacher and coach.

The district has also begun advertising for the position of Middle School Assistant Principal after Mr. Neil Sullivan announced his resignation effective June 30, 2017 to embark on new professional challenges. High quality applicants are encouraged to apply for this opening at www.region18.org.