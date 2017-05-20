Learn how to ‘De-clutter to De-stress’ Today with Lifestyle Coach Lisa Lelas at Lyme Library

by

The Friends of the Lyme Public Library are hosting a presentation Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m.by Lisa Lelas titled, De-clutter to De-stress.

Lelas is a nationally recognized productivity director, lifestyle coach and bestselling author who helps businesses and entrepreneurs achieve success by implementing a clear plan of action. She is an expert on time management, work/life balance and living joyfully every day.

Her tips and advice on organizing your life can be heard regularly in newspapers, magazines, on TV and radio. She has appeared on Oprah Winfrey, the Today Show and more. A former NY film and TV casting director, Lelas knows the importance of captivating the audience and editing your life ‘script’ through prioritizing, simplifying and strategizing.

To register, call the Library at 860-434-2272 or email programreg@lymepl.org

The library is located at 482 Hamburg Rd./Rt. 156, Lyme, CT 06371.