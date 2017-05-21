Hartford Ave. in Soundview Closed From 7am Monday Through 7pm Tuesday for Paving

by

Hartford Avenue will be closed to traffic from Bocce Ln. to Pond Rd. on Monday and Tuesday (May 22 and 23), starting at 7 a.m., for milling and paving.

A parking ban will be in effect from 6:30 a.m. Monday, May 22, through 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

Local residents can park on Martino Avenue or north of Bocce Lane during this time.

Town officials apologize for any inconvenience.

Residents are asked to be aware that in approximately two to three weeks, permanent epoxy street markings will be applied between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. While this is not generally a noisy process, the equipment and process, including lighting, may be distracting.

Once the date is confirmed, we sill publish it on LymeLine.com.