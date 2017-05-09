Duck River Garden Club’s Plant Sale in Old Lyme Opens Friday, Continues Saturday

by

Enjoy a weekend of flowers, plants and more!

The annual fundraising plant sale, sponsored by the Duck River Garden Club of Old Lyme, will be held Friday, May 12, from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Old Lyme Shopping Center field on Hall’s Road (near The Hideaway Restaurant.)

Pick out that special gift for Mom. Or browse the club’s selection of heirloom tomatoes, annuals, and vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets, geraniums, perennials and shrubs that will be available.

If you are a gardening bargain hunter, Member’s Plants and “The Shed” offer wonderful “pickings.” Check out the new shrubs, trees and rose tables this year. And to top things off, has special treats for all to enjoy.

There will be more than 300 member`s plants as well as heirloom tomatoes, annuals, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets, shrubs geraniums and a an area of the member`s homemade pastries and hot coffee called,“Delectable Edibles,” to make your shopping more enjoyable.

All proceeds from the sale go to ongoing civic projects, which include scholarships, senior’s garden therapy program, holiday wreaths for public buildings, baskets for families in need, and maintenance of plants at town locations. The Duck River Garden Club members look forward to seeing you and can help with any questions.

Duck River Garden Club sister gardeners look forward to seeing you and will help you with any gardening questions you may have.

For more information about membership in Duck River Garden Club, call Kathy Burton at 860-434-8024 or president, Barbara Rayel at 860-434-2354