District Budget Meeting to be Held Tonight

by

Lyme-Old Lyme (LOL) Schools will hold a District Budget Meeting tomorrow evening, Monday, May 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board of Education Conference Room at Center School to review and answer questions on the proposed $33,634, 371 budget for the 2017-18 school year. Traditionally this meeting ends with a motion to take approval of the budget to a referendum in Lyme and Old Lyme — the two towns that comprise Regional District #18 — the following day.