Coyotes in Connecticut? Learn All About Them at Old Lyme-PGN Library Presentation Tonight

The Old Lyme-PGN Library hosts a presentation by Paul Colburn titled, ‘Coyotes in Connecticut’ this evening at 6 p.m. in the Community Room. All are welcome. Admission is free but registration is required.

This presentation by Colburn, a certified Master Wildlife Conservationist (MWC) will focus on the history of coyotes in Connecticut, and provide an overview of coyote habitat, diet, behavior, and reproduction. It will also provide practical recommendations for optimum coexistence with our coyote population. Coyote artifacts will be shared with the audience.

The presentation is intended for ages 12 and up.

Colburn is a graduate of the Master Wildlife Conservationist Program (MWCP) , a Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) adult education program that trains participants in the fields of wildlife management, natural history and interpretation. The purpose of the program is to develop a volunteer corps capable of providing education, outreach, and service for state agencies, environmental organizations, libraries, schools, and the general public.

For more information or to register, call the library at 860.434.1684.