For One Day Only, Child & Family Agency Collecting Donations Today in Old Lyme for Annual Sale

The Lyme/Old Lyme Auxiliary of the Child and Family Agency of Southeastern Connecticut has scheduled its Intake for donations to the Agency’s 63rd Annual Sale.

Donations will be accepted for one day only in Old Lyme on Tuesday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, in the Sheffield Auditorium on Ferry Rd. This will be the only day to bring items for donation in Old Lyme.

Items accepted include furniture, art work, men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; books, records, CDs and DVDs; toys and sporting goods; small appliances; household items; linens; jewelry; tools; and more.

All items must be in very good condition, i.e., clothes and linens must be clean with no holes or stains, and appliances must be working. If you require assistance with donating large items, contact the agency at 860-443-2896.

Child and Family Agency’s 63rd Annual Sale will be held at the New London Armory on Bayonet St. in New London, May 11–13. Prices on Thursday, May 11, will have a premium (+25 percent), Friday, May 12, will be regular price and Saturday, May 13, will be 50 percent off in most departments.

Other drop-off locations for the sale are as follows:

East Lyme/Niantic

Wednesday April 26th 9 – 3

Saint Matthias Church – East Lyme

Groton

Tuesday May 2nd

Noon to 6 p.m.

City of Groton Municipal Building

Mystic/Noank/Stonington

Wednesday May 3rd 10 – 3

St. Patrick’s Church – Mystic

Essex

Thursday May 4th 10 – 6

Essex Town Hall

New London/Waterford

Saturday May 6th 9 – 2

St. Joseph School, New London

For more information on the sale, call 860-443-2896 or visit http://www.childandfamilyagency.org.

Child and Family Agency is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to the well-being and development of all children and their families, with emphasis on the unmet needs of children lacking physical, emotional, and intellectual care and nurturing.

With offices in New London and Essex, and programs in children’s health care, child abuse, family violence, teen pregnancy, parent education, and child guidance, the Child and Family Agency is the largest nonprofit children’s service provider in Southeastern Connecticut.