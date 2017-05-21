‘Black and White’ Opens at Cooley Gallery, Saturday

by

There are those days when you think “wouldn’t it be nice if things were just a little simpler?” Black and White, an exhibition and sale of drawings, paintings and photographs in, you guessed it, black and white opens at The Cooley Gallery May 27 to July 2, with an opening reception on May 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. The Cooley Gallery has had over 30 years of representing the works of artists who were all about color, intensity, form and interplay but just thought it would look this exhibition a little differently and go back to basics. Real basics.

Black and White is a group show of historic and contemporary paintings, drawings and photographs

all in black and white.

When thinking about black and white it’s easy to go to contrasts: positive and negative, yin and yang, darkness and light. You could argue that the quality of each color’s existence is greatly benefited by the existence of its opposite. You could talk about those opposites attracting or repelling. Whatever your interpretation of the relationship between black and white in an artwork you can’t argue the clarity and simplicity of the pair. Yes, there are shades of gray which are often integral to a “black and white” composition, but, for this exhibition The Cooley Gallery is making it as plain as “black and white.”

Black and White will include both historic and contemporary works of art. The intimacy and delicacy of drawings are often overlooked by today’s collectors. They are a great way to really get familiar with an artist’s style and sensibility. Drawings and etchings by listed artists from the past can be a great addition to any collection. They are affordable and imminently engaging,” says Jeff Cooley, owner of The Cooley Gallery. “We have quite a selection in this show of works on paper that reveal artist’s sensibilities in a way oils just can’t.”

Among the historic works there will be drawings by Charles Harold Davis (1856-1933). In his day, Davis was considered among America’s greatest painters. He was the founder of the Mystic Art Association and lived in nearby Noank. Platt Hubbard (1889-1946) was an artist from Old Lyme who among other things did a series of etchings of trees. Far from “wooden” Platt’s etchings call out the individuality of each of his subjects. Works by the “Father of American Impressionism”, J. Alden Weir (1852-1919) include interiors and portraits in this exhibition. Thomas Nason (1885-1971) was known as the “Poet Engraver of New England”. The etcher and print maker gained wide recognition with his illustrations in “The Wood-Pile: By Robert Frost” a book of poetry by the famous American poet. Nason’s prints embody the moody changes in atmosphere and somber introspection inspired by the New England hills and fields that surrounded him.

Works by contemporary artists will also be included in this exhibition. Well-known photographer Peter Harron who lives and works in Essex has traveled around the world photographing poetic landscapes in black and white. Miniature landscapes in charcoal by Donna Levinstone will hang alongside paintings by Hartford artist Zbigniew Grzyb. In the award-winning movie, “Like Notes of Music,” Christian Brechneff’s life and art comes to the screen. There are scenes in the film when Christian is free-hand drawing voluptuous flowers in India ink from a glass tube or pipette. Employing a glass tube to deliver the line on the paper seems an unnecessarily difficult added challenge but Christian’s facility with the medium and the expressiveness he gains illustrate the delicacy and boldness of black defining form. The seemingly random sweeps of black over white by Michael St. Germain belie the discipline they require.

“Black and White” opens May 27th at The Cooley Gallery, 25 Lyme Street in Old Lyme and runs through July 2nd. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday 12 – 5 and Sunday 12 – 4. For more information, www.cooleygallery.com or 860-434-8807. There will be a gallery reception on Saturday, May 27th from 5-7 p.m. The public is welcome.



