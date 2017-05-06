All Welcome to Join Dedication Ceremony for New Boathouse in Hains Park at Noon Today

by

The Town of Old Lyme hosts a dedication ceremony for the all-new Fred Emerson Boathouse in Hains Park today, Saturday, May 6, starting at noon. Lyme-Old Lyme Schools and the Old Lyme Rowing Association/Blood Street Skulls will also be participating in the event.

All are welcome to join the festivities, which will include several speeches.

In July 2013, Old Lyme was awarded a Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP) grant for $478,000 to expand and renovate the boathouse at Hains Park on Rogers Lake. The proposed renovations originally were intended to make the boathouse ADA accessible with bathrooms, showers and a workout room, and provide a space to properly maintain and repair equipment. Renovation of the basketball court and new bathrooms, which would be accessible to the public, were also included in the project.

A subsequent vote taken Oct. 6, 2014, considered a request from the Boathouse/Hains Park Improvement Committee to approve additional expenditure “not to exceed $405,000” for the renovation of the boathouse. That amount was approved by a margin of 27 votes.

The boathouse is currently being used by the Lyme-Old Lyme and Old Saybrook High School crew teams, as well as community rowers who are members of the Blood Street Skulls. The next phase of the project will include the public rest rooms and possibly a gazebo.