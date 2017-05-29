Today’s Lyme-Old Lyme Lions’ Antique Car Show is POSTPONED to July 29 Due to Weather

by

05/29 UPDATE: Due to the inclement weather, the annual Antique Car Show show hosted by the Lyme-Old Lyme Lions and scheduled for today has been postponed to Saturday, July 29. The Car Show will become part of Old Lyme’s Midsummer Festival on the July date. A note on the Lions website states, “same venue, same time,” for the July 29 event.

Lyme-Old Lyme Lions will host their 12th Annual Antique Car Show at Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a 250 car maximum. The awards will be presented at 2 p.m. There is no rain date for this event.

All proceeds will benefit Lion charities.

Registration:

-To register online for the Car Show, click here.

(Note: All online registrations must be in by 12 p.m. on Friday, May 27)

-If you do not wish to register online, you may fill out the registration form and present it upon arrival. Download the registration form here.

You may also register at All-Pro Automotive, 147 Boston Post Rd., Old Lyme, CT

– Registration cost is $10 (Payable upon arrival)

– Checks to be made out to Lyme-Old Lyme Charities, Inc.

Awards:

– All winning cars are voted on by car show attendees.

– Dash Plaques will be awarded to the first 150 cars that register.

– Trophies will be awarded to the best cars in their class. The various car classes are listed at the bottom of this page.

– Specialty trophies will also be awarded.

Schedule of Events:

9am – 2pm – Antique Car Show and Flea Market.

9am – 10am – Plaques will be given out to the first 150 cars.

11am – Memorial Day Parade on Lyme Street. (25 cars may participate)

12:30pm – All ballots are due at the registration booth.

1pm – Awards

LYSB Area:

Lymes’ Youth Service Bureau (LYSB) will have their Moon Bounce and other fun”stuff” on the Academy grounds.

Car Classes:

Class A: Pre 1930

Class B: 1931 – 1942

Class C: 1945 – 1954

Class D: 1955 – 1962

Class E: 1963 – 1972

Class F: 1973 – 1987

Class G: Imports through 1987

Class H: Exotics (All years are valid)

Class I: Mustang & Thunderbirds through 1987

Class J: Corvettes through 1987

Class K: Hot Rods & Modified (All years are valid)

Class L: Others / Trucks / Specialty Vehicles through 1987

Class M: Tuners (All years are valid)

For more information about the car show, contact Phil Parcak at 860.434. 9044 or Jim Graybill at 860-434-3530.