Today’s Lyme-Old Lyme Lions’ Antique Car Show is POSTPONED to July 29 Due to Weather

05/29 UPDATE: Due to the inclement weather, the annual Antique Car Show show hosted by the Lyme-Old Lyme Lions and scheduled for today has been postponed to Saturday, July 29. The Car Show will become part of Old Lyme’s Midsummer Festival on the July date. A note on the Lions website states, “same venue, same time,” for the July 29 event.
Lyme-Old Lyme Lions will host their 12th Annual Antique Car Show at Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a 250 car maximum. The awards will be presented at 2 p.m. There is no rain date for this event.
All proceeds will benefit Lion charities.
Registration:
-To register online for the Car Show, click here.
(Note: All online registrations must be in by 12 p.m. on Friday, May 27)
-If you do not wish to register online, you may fill out the registration form and present it upon arrival. Download the registration form here.
You may also register at All-Pro Automotive, 147 Boston Post Rd., Old Lyme, CT
– Registration cost is $10 (Payable upon arrival)
– Checks to be made out to Lyme-Old Lyme Charities, Inc.
Awards:
– All winning cars are voted on by car show attendees.
– Dash Plaques will be awarded to the first 150 cars that register.
– Trophies will be awarded to the best cars in their class. The various car classes are listed at the bottom of this page.
– Specialty trophies will also be awarded.
Schedule of Events:
9am – 2pm – Antique Car Show and Flea Market.
9am – 10am – Plaques will be given out to the first 150 cars.
11am – Memorial Day Parade on Lyme Street. (25 cars may participate)
12:30pm – All ballots are due at the registration booth.
1pm – Awards
LYSB Area:
Lymes’ Youth Service Bureau (LYSB) will have their Moon Bounce and other fun”stuff” on the Academy grounds.
Car Classes:
Class A: Pre 1930
Class B: 1931 – 1942
Class C: 1945 – 1954
Class D: 1955 – 1962
Class E: 1963 – 1972
Class F: 1973 – 1987
Class G: Imports through 1987
Class H: Exotics (All years are valid)
Class I: Mustang & Thunderbirds through 1987
Class J: Corvettes through 1987
Class K: Hot Rods & Modified (All years are valid)
Class L: Others / Trucks / Specialty Vehicles through 1987
Class M: Tuners (All years are valid)
For more information about the car show, contact Phil Parcak at 860.434. 9044 or Jim Graybill at 860-434-3530.
Comments
Do you have a new date for your car show? Thank you Ron Perry