‘Non-Citizens’ Rights’ Workshop to be Held in Old Lyme This Morning to Help Refugees, Immigrants Understand Their Legal Rights

The First Congregational Church of Old Lyme (FCCOL), the Lymes’ Youth Service Bureau (LYSB) and the Westbrook Early Childhood Council (WECC) will hold a joint workshop designed to help refugees, immigrants and other non-citizens understand their rights under state and federal laws on Saturday, April 29, at 9:30 a.m in FCCOL’s Sheffield Auditorium.

A “non-citizen” is any individual who does not currently possess U.S. citizenship – including legal permanent residents; refugees; asylum seekers; people who have permission to come here to work, study or travel; and people without legal immigration status of any kind.

The workshop is open and free to anyone who would like to attend. A Spanish-speaking lawyer will be on hand to share legal expertise and answer questions.

In announcing the workshop, FCCOL Senior Minister Steve Jungkeit commented, “As a people of faith, we have core values that unite us. These include a spirit of generosity and compassion, of hospitality and grace, of humility and kindness; an affirmation of the dignity, worth, sanctity and belovedness of each individual; and a commitment for caring for the most vulnerable in our midst. We are proud to link arms with our friends at Lymes’ Youth Service Bureau and Westbrook Early Childhood Council to offer this workshop to help local non-citizens, their families and friends.”

For more information, visit FCCOL at www.fccol.org; LYSB at www.lysb.org and WECC at www.westbrookfamilies.org.