Lyme-Old Lyme High School Multi-Class Reunion to be Held July 29

A Lyme-Old Lyme High School multi-class reunion spanning the years 1985-1995 has been announced. It will be held on Saturday, July 29, from 6 to 11 p.m. at Groton Motor Inn & Suites, 99 Gold Star Hwy., Groton, CT.
The cost (non-refundable) is $50.00, which includes a buffet dinner and cash-only bar. The menu includes:
•Tossed Salad
•Warm rolls & butter
•Teriyaki Chicken
•Baked Cod
•Top Round w au jus
•Pasta and Sauce
•Green Bean Almondine
•Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes
•Desserts
•Coffee regular and decaffeinated, and hot tea
Hotel Policy: debit and credit cards are not accepted for our bar. ATM on premises.
For discounted hotel arrangements, call the hotel @ 860-445-9784. Ask to reserve a room in our room block for a discounted rate. Use “Lyme-Old Lyme High School Reunion 2017” as the Group Code. The cut-off date for reserving the room block at the hotel is Thursday, June 29.
Share your favorite pictures by sending them to LOLH8992@gmail.com.
Visit the event Facebook page at LOLHS Wildcat Reunion Hub: https://www.facebook.com/groups/544288812424026
Comments
The correct date is July 29th (Saturday)
Thanks, Stacy — we’ve made that correction!
Title is wrong date July 29 also class 85 and 1986 and now included.
Thanks, Shane — we’ve made those corrections!