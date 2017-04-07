Lyme-Old Lyme High School Multi-Class Reunion to be Held July 29

by

A Lyme-Old Lyme High School multi-class reunion spanning the years 1985-1995 has been announced. It will be held on Saturday, July 29, from 6 to 11 p.m. at Groton Motor Inn & Suites, 99 Gold Star Hwy., Groton, CT.

The cost (non-refundable) is $50.00, which includes a buffet dinner and cash-only bar. The menu includes:

•Tossed Salad

•Warm rolls & butter

•Teriyaki Chicken

•Baked Cod

•Top Round w au jus

•Pasta and Sauce

•Green Bean Almondine

•Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes

•Desserts

•Coffee regular and decaffeinated, and hot tea

Hotel Policy: debit and credit cards are not accepted for our bar. ATM on premises.

For discounted hotel arrangements, call the hotel @ 860-445-9784. Ask to reserve a room in our room block for a discounted rate. Use “Lyme-Old Lyme High School Reunion 2017” as the Group Code. The cut-off date for reserving the room block at the hotel is Thursday, June 29.

Share your favorite pictures by sending them to LOLH8992@gmail.com.

Visit the event Facebook page at LOLHS Wildcat Reunion Hub: https://www.facebook.com/groups/544288812424026