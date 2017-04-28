Lyme-Old Lyme Education Foundation Hosts Trivia Bee Tonight; Free Entry for Spectators

by

The Lyme-Old Lyme Education Foundation’s (LOLEF) 5th Annual Trivia Bee will be held Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m. in the Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School auditorium. This is a not-to-be-missed night of fun, frivolity and intellectual challenge!

Eric Parker of WFSB Eyewitness News will emcee, and Superintendent Ian Neviaser will head the judging team. Engaging questions will cover science, sports, popular culture, geography, and local history.

Local businesses, community organizations and neighborhoods are invited to enter teams of four into this adult trivia contest. Team registrations are now being accepted. Each four-member team registration costs $200. For registration information, visit www.lolef.org. Click here for the registration form.

Admission to the contest spectators is free and all are welcome.

Questions are chosen from categories including science, sports, history, popular culture, current events, and geography, to engage participants and audience members. Teams are encouraged (but not required) to choose a fun team name and dress in costume.

The winning team from each round will participate in a championship round. Teams will compete for the coveted “Honey Pot” trophy, a perpetual trophy, as well as the honor of being crowned Lyme-Old Lyme’s Trivia Bee Champion. Prizes will also be awarded for the best team name and best team costume.

Spectators are encouraged to cheer on their favorite teams in person. Contests will be held during the event for the audience.

Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

The Lyme–Old Lyme Education Foundation’s mission is to foster individual growth that comes from continuous lifelong learning. It funds innovative pilot enrichment programs throughout the community, from early childhood through adult education at the Lymes Senior Center.

In 2017, the Foundation has funded the “Science in Nature” program by the Roger Tory Peterson Estuary Center. Third, Fourth and Fifth-graders at Mile Creek and Lyme Consolidated Schools experience science class in the nearby Mile Creek and Eight Mile River Preserves. They are taught to actual scientific equipment to measure temperature, soil moisture, and make observations about environmental factors and wildlife habitation. This program also introduces students and their teachers to Next Generation science standards.

The Foundation also just funded programming for the 2018 Spring Into Arts program, conducted once every three years for Lyme–Old Lyme Middle School students.

The Foundation’s 12-member all-volunteer board reviews grant applications from the Lyme-Old Lyme school district and local non-profits. Fundraising also includes the “Bound for the Sound” 5K-10K road race in September, and an annual fundraising appeal on its website, LOLEF.org.

Businesses and organizations are invited to enter a team of their own or, if they prefer, to sponsor a team made up of teachers and or students from our local schools.

If you would like to participate in the Bee or become a corporate sponsor, contact Mary Stone at stonehawkins@aol.com or 860-434-7754

Click here to visit the LOLEF Facebook page.