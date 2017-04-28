Center For Hospice Care Receives $22,000 Contribution From Reynolds’ Subaru Through ‘Share The Love Campaign’

by

Center for Hospice Care recently received a generous contribution in the amount of $22,000 from Reynolds’ Subaru of Lyme. Reynolds’ Subaru selected Center for Hospice Care as its Hometown Charity for the 2016 Subaru Share the Love Campaign. For every new Subaru that was sold from Nov.17-Dec. 31, 2016, customers could select one of four national charities or Center for Hospice Care as the recipient of a $250 donation.

“It was incredibly touching to see so many of our customers select Center for Hospice Care during this promotion,” said G. Hayden Reynolds, owner of Reynolds’ Subaru. “It’s the largest charitable contribution ever given by our company in our 150+ years in business!”

“Whatever else we can do to help promote Center for Hospice Care and their mission in Southeast Connecticut is very important to us,” said Kathryn Reynolds Wayland, owner of Reynolds Subaru. “Their services go far beyond the patient and assist family members with grief counseling services, pet therapy and Expressive Arts.” “It is the hope at Reynolds’ Subaru that through the Share the Love program, we will bring Center for Hospice Care’s story and meaningful work to more residents in our community.”

“We are truly honored and grateful for this contribution by the Reynolds’ family and Reynolds’ Subaru,” said Carol Mahier, President and CEO of Center for Hospice Care. “The Reynolds’ are truly a kind, generous and community centered business that goes out of their way to help many needy causes. Their support of our organization through this amazing donation is greatly appreciated and humbly accepted.”

For the Reynolds family of Reynolds’ Subaru, the selection of Hospice is very personal. The family lost their father, Gary, very suddenly to a brain tumor three years ago, and Center for Hospice Care assisted their family with many aspects of his care. The Reynolds family made the decision to bring Gary home for his end-of-life care, but could not have done so without the support of Center for Hospice Care. Without the guidance of hospice, the level of care received would not have been possible.

Since 1985, Center for Hospice Care has served more than 12,000 patients. We are the largest hospice in Southeastern Connecticut and the only hospice provider that delivers all the care and services needed by patients and their families – including extended group and individual bereavement counseling to anyone who needs it, free of charge. Our staff is the most qualified and experienced in the field and is augmented by more than 150 specially trained volunteers who provide companionship to our patients and respite to their families.

Center for Hospice Care would like to express its sincere appreciation and gratitude to Reynolds’ Subaru and the Reynolds Family for their support of our organization and mission. For more information on this exciting partnership, contact Sean Mitchell at SMitchell@hospicesect.org or call 860.848.5699.