May 4, 2017

You are here: Home / Departments / Community / Visgilio of Old Lyme Wins Silver, Bronze Medals in Vermont Special Olympics

Visgilio of Old Lyme Wins Silver, Bronze Medals in Vermont Special Olympics

March 9, 2017 by 7 Comments

Evan Visgilio of Old Lyme stands on the podium proudly wearing the silver medal that he won in the Vermont Special Olympics.

Evan Visgilio of Old Lyme returned from the Vermont Special Olympic Winter Games held this past weekend (March 3-6) in Woodstock, Vt., with a fourth place ribbon, along with a Bronze and a Silver Medal.

Suicide Six located in Woodstock, Vt., hosted the Vermont Special Olympics Winter and Visgilio, who was a member of the Hermitage at Haystack Team, participated in his first ever Slalom, Giant Slalom and Super G events. By the end of the competition, Visgilio had won an impressive collection of awards taking fourth place in Slalom, and winning a Bronze Medal in the Giant Slalom and a Silver Medal in the Super G.

Evan, who is 13-years-old, lives in Old Lyme with his parents John and Wendy Visgilio, along with his siblings Brenna, Will and John. Evan attends Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School where he is in  seventh Grade.

Evan was born with Down Syndrome and has been skiing for seven years. This was Evan’s first year competing in the Vermont Special Olympics. He trains at The Hermitage Club at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington, Vt., with his coaches Scott Serota, Corey Robinson and Kate Riley.

Many congratulations to our friend and neighbor, Evan, from all of us at LymeLine.com!

Share
Filed Under: Community, Old Lyme, Outdoors, Schools, Top Story

Comments

  1. John Visgilio says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Thanks so much for sharing Olwen!

    Reply
  2. Dwayne says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Awesome, well done!

    Reply
  3. Bonnie Reemsnyder says:
    March 10, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Congratulation to Evan Visgilio and all the participants of the Special Olympics! Awesome!!!

    Reply
  4. Deb Burr says:
    March 11, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Congratulations, Evan! Reading this made my heart Happy!

    Reply
  5. Katie H. & the OL-PGN Library Staff says:
    March 11, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    What wonderful news! Congrats to Evan and all of the other participants!

    Reply
  6. Julie Edmondson says:
    March 19, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Great job Evan ! You are awesome!!!! Alex, Olivia, Pete & Julie 🙂

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*