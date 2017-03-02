Musical-Comedy-Whodunit ‘Curtains’ Opens Tonight at Lyme-Old Lyme HS

by

Tickets are now on sale for the Old Lyme Players’ production of Curtains, a musical comedy whodunit from the creators of Cabaret and Chicago. Curtains plays Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5 at Lyme-Old Lyme High School (LOLHS) in Old Lyme.

It’s 1959, and opening night at Boston’s Colonial Theatre for Robbin’ Hood! — the flawed show-within-the-show at the center of Curtains. Robbin’ Hood’s untalented leading lady has been murdered, and the entire company is under suspicion as Boston police detective Frank Cioffi investigates the crime.

But Cioffi may be more interested in saving the show than finding the murderer! Meanwhile, the body count is rising …

Curtains opened on Broadway in 2007, starring David Hyde Pierce (Frasier, Spamalot) as Cioffi, for which he won the Tony Award for best actor in a musical. It ran for more than 500 performances.

The Old Lyme Players’ production is directed by LOLHS teacher James Motes with choreography by Bethany Haslam (director of the Dance Center of Old Lyme), and orchestral direction by LOLHS band teacher Jacob Wilson.

The cast features 38 LOLHS students, with another 20 students involved in the production’s stage crew and pit orchestra.

Performances of Curtains are Thursday through Saturday, March 2, 3, & 4, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, March 5, at 2:00 pm.

Reserved seats are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased online at http://tinyurl.com/hjvw7yc or at the door.

Lyme–Old Lyme High School is located at 69 Lyme Street, Old Lyme.

The school and auditorium are fully accessible, and there is ample parking.