March 3, 2017

Cappella Cantorum Presents Medleys from Phantom, Les Mis, Choral Showcase, March 26

March 4, 2017 by Leave a Comment

Drawing by Madeline Favre of Deep River of Cappella Cantorum inspired by a performance in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Old Saybrook.

On Sunday, March 26, Cappella Cantorum will present Medleys from Phantom of the Opera & Les Miserables & A Choral Showcase,  including: He Watching Over Israel, How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place, Precious Lord, Take my Hand and Down by the Riverside.

The performance will start at 3 p.m. at John Winthrop Middle School, 1 Winthrop Rd. Deep River. A reception will follow the concert. Tickets are $25 at the door or online at www.CappellaCantorum.org 

For more information, call Barry at 860-388-2871.

