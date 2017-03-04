Cappella Cantorum Presents Medleys from Phantom, Les Mis, Choral Showcase, March 26

by

On Sunday, March 26, Cappella Cantorum will present Medleys from Phantom of the Opera & Les Miserables & A Choral Showcase, including: He Watching Over Israel, How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place, Precious Lord, Take my Hand and Down by the Riverside.

The performance will start at 3 p.m. at John Winthrop Middle School, 1 Winthrop Rd. Deep River. A reception will follow the concert. Tickets are $25 at the door or online at www.CappellaCantorum.org

For more information, call Barry at 860-388-2871.