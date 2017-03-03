March 3, 2017

‘Bikes for Kids’ Host Fundraising Dinner Tomorrow

March 3, 2017

Former Center School teacher David Fowler is now President of Bikes For Kids.

Bikes for Kids, the charity founded by Chuck Graeb of Old Lyme to donate bikes to children in need, hosts a Fundraising Dinner tomorrow evening at the Westbrook Elks Lodge from 6 to 11 p.m.

There will be raffles, a silent auction and dancing along with appetizers and a buffet dinner. The dinner includes stuffed sole and chicken.  Live music will feature Buffalo Jr. and Twice 2 Much.

All proceeds will benefit the acquisition of a permanent facility, bikes, helmets, parts and smiles for children in the community.

Tickets are $75 per person and can be reserved by calling 860-388-BIKE ( 2453 ).

