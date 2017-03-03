‘Bikes for Kids’ Host Fundraising Dinner Tomorrow

by

Bikes for Kids, the charity founded by Chuck Graeb of Old Lyme to donate bikes to children in need, hosts a Fundraising Dinner tomorrow evening at the Westbrook Elks Lodge from 6 to 11 p.m.

There will be raffles, a silent auction and dancing along with appetizers and a buffet dinner. The dinner includes stuffed sole and chicken. Live music will feature Buffalo Jr. and Twice 2 Much.

All proceeds will benefit the acquisition of a permanent facility, bikes, helmets, parts and smiles for children in the community.

Tickets are $75 per person and can be reserved by calling 860-388-BIKE ( 2453 ).