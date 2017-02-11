‘Stop The Bypass’ Rally in Mystic Today; Blumenthal, Courtney, Formica and Carney All Slated to Attend

by

A protest rally against the Federal Rail Administration’s proposed high speed rail route through southeastern Connecticut will be held today, Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd, Mystic, CT. The meeting point for the rally is the Caboose in the north end of the parking lot.

The Hartford Courant yesterday quoted Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., an outspoken opponent of the FRA plan, as follows, “This rally will be absolutely critical in galvanizing a community that is very well-founded in its opposition to a misguided proposal. I’ve called this proposal harebrained and half-baked and that remains true. I’m hoping the new administration will heed this message.”

US Senator Richard Blumenthal, US Representative Joe Courtney (2nd District), State Sen. Heather Somers (R-18th), State Sen. Paul Formica (R-20th), State Rep. Devin Carney (R-23rd), Old Lyme First Selectwoman Bonnie Reemsnyder, Stonington First Selectman Rob Simmons, and Greg Stroud of SECoast and CT Trust are all planning to join the protest. Stroud is the founder of the non-profit SECoast, which has worked tirelessly to research all aspects of the proposed bypass and campaign objectively against them.

Organizers of the rally include Olde Mistick Village, Westerly Chamber of Commerce, Mystic Chamber of Commerce and many more