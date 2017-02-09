Lyme, Old Lyme School & Town Closures in Effect Today, Parking Ban in Old Lyme From 6am

by

Due to predictions of 11-14 inches of snow today from Winter Storm Niko, Lyme-Old Lyme Schools, Old Lyme’s Town Hall, Transfer Station and Lymes’ Senior Center are closed today. Many other institutions have also announced they will not be opening Thursday.

The Town of Old Lyme has also announced a parking ban from 6 a.m. through midnight today. This will enable snow plows to keep roads clear and safe, and also open for emergency vehicles.

To reach the Town’s Emergency Management Team with storm-related questions/concerns, leave a message at 860.598.0120. Team members will monitor messages and issue updates, which will be posted on LymeLine.com, throughout the day.

In an emergency, call 911.

Make preparations for the storm and stay safe by keeping off the roads for its duration.