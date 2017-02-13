Lyme Garden Club Presents Paul Armond Speaking on Genetic Modification of Food, Tuesday Morning

by

Lyme Garden Club presents a lecture tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. by Paul Armond titled, "Genetically Modifying Our Foods: 10,000 years of experience in altering our food's genome."

Since the time humans ceased to be hunter-gathers, we have selected and altered the genetic constitution of both the plants and animals that we eat. This lecture will review the techniques used in the past and provide information on how genetically modified organisms (GMO) were conceived in the 1980s and continue to cause great controversy to date. This talk will contain up-to-date information on the science, regulatory issues and politics on this topic.

Armond is a retired senior director from Pfizer, Inc. While at Pfizer, he was a member of the Department of Plant Genetics and undertook research to improve the agronomic properties of major crop plants such as corn, soybeans and sorghum.

The public is invited to attend the lecture and meet with club members for refreshments before the program. The club meets at the Lyme Firehouse, 213 Hamburg Rd. in Lyme at 9:30 a.m. for refreshments. The business meeting is at 10 a.m. followed by the program at 11 a.m .

All are welcome.