LOL Chamber Hosts ‘Business After Hours’ at Nightingale’s, Wednesday; All Welcome

The Lyme-Old Lyme (LOL) Chamber of Commerce is hosting a very special Business After Hours at Nightingale’s Acoustic Cafe, Lyme Street, Old Lyme, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Prospective Chamber members are welcome — this is a great opportunity to see the Chamber in action and evaluate whether you wish to join.

Join Chamber members to network with other local businesses and hear Elizabeth Shoudy, Lyme-Old Lyme (LOL) School’s new School-to-Career & Transition Coordinator, speak about all the ways she envisages the LOL Schools and Chamber could forge a stronger and more effective working relationship.



She plans to discuss job shadow opportunities, the Work Experience Program and the possibility of paid/unpaid internships with local employers, officially known as the Experiential Learning Program. Other options include Career Speakers, when people coming into the high school and discuss the real-world environment of their jobs with students; and Ongoing Work Experience for students receiving support services.



Chamber members can be partners in some or all of these programs and this is a great (and fun!) opportunity to find out more about this new and developing program, which will hopefully have significant benefits for the schools and Chamber … and the whole community.

Appetizers, wine and soft drinks will be served. There is no charge to attend but an RSVP to email@lolcc.com would be helpful for planning purposes.