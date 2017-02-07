Enjoy New Works, Special Pricing at ‘4 The Love of Art’ on Lyme Street, Friday & Saturday

by

4 The Love of Art is a two-day open house collaboration of four art galleries on Lyme Street this Friday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 12 from noon to 4 p.m.

Garvin Studio, Judy Friday Gallery and Paynter Fine Art, which are all in the Village Shoppes building at 10 Lyme Street, and Cooley Gallery at 25 Lyme Street invite you to drop in and view some beautiful new work.

Paynter Fine Art is also featuring mixed media artist Moya Aiken in a solo show titled, “On-Line,” in a Saturday night reception, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Cooley Gallery is showcasing their exciting new acquisitions and both Garvin and Friday Galleries will have special pricing for this weekend on select pieces along with fresh new work.

For questions, call 860-391-3088

For more information, visit:

www.sandygarvinfineart.com

www.cooleygallery.com

www.judyfriday.com

www.facebook.com/paynterfineart/