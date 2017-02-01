Lyme-Old Lyme Schools to Host Public Forum Tonight on 2017-18 Budget

by

The Lyme-Old Lyme Schools Board of Education will host a Special Meeting for the purpose of hosting a Public Forum on the 2017-18 budget on Wednesday evening, Feb. 1, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Board of Education Conference Room in Center School.

All are welcome to attend this meeting, which will include a presentation on the budget proposal.

The date currently anticipated for a referendum to be held in both Lyme and Old Lyme on the budget is Tuesday, May 2.

The Lyme-Old Lyme Schools Board of Education regular monthly meeting will immediately follow the Special Meeting at 7 p.m. in the same location.