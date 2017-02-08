Lyme, Old Lyme School & Town Closures Announced for Tomorrow, Parking Ban in Old Lyme From 6am

February 8, 2017

February 8, 2017

How much snow will there be tomorrow? File photo by Fran Gumkowski.

Due to predictions of 11-14 inches of snow tomorrow, Lyme-Old Lyme Schools, Old Lyme’s Town Hall, Transfer Station and Lymes’ Senior Center will be closed tomorrow.  Many other institutions have also announced they will not be opening Thursday.

The Town of Old Lyme has also announced a Parking Ban from 6 a.m. through midnight tomorrow. This will enable snow ploughs to keep roads clear and safe, and also open for emergency vehicles.

To reach the Town’s Emergency Management Team with storm-related questions/concerns, leave a message at 860.598.0120. Team members will monitor messages and issue updates, which will be posted on LymeLine.com, throughout the day.

In an emergency, call 911.

Prepare and stay safe off the roads during the storm.

