This Saturday, Feb. 4, Lyme Public Library will be celebrating Take Your Child to the Library Day. Join the fun between 12 and 2 p.m. when local author and Old Lyme resident Jen Petty Hilger will be signing copies of her first published picture book, Thisbe, Queen of Adventure.

Then at 2 p.m. local singer-songwriter and ‘The Voice’ superstar Braiden Sunshine will speak about his journey as a musician to date and also sing a few songs.