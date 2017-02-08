‘Alice in Wonderland Jr.’ Opens Friday at Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School, Four Performances to Enjoy This Weekend

Artistic direction is by Laura Gladd, school chorus director, and professional opera tenor Brian Cheney, who lives in Lyme.

Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School’s 2017 student musical is Alice in Wonderland Jr. Eighty students are involved in the cast and crew of the production that is based on the two novels written by Lewis Carroll in the 1860s and 1870s and the 1951 Disney movie.

Two new matinee performances have been added this year. Shows are 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 , and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 . All performances are in Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School, 53 Lyme Street in Old Lyme.