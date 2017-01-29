See Hitchcock’s ‘The Birds’ This Afternoon in Lyme Library’s ‘Winter Movie Series’

by

The Friends of Lyme Library’s ‘Winter Movie Series’ continues Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. with a showing of The Birds directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Rod Taylor and Tippi Hedren.

The Birds is a 1963 American mystery thriller film loosely based on Daphne du Maurier’s 1952 story of the same name. It focuses on a series of sudden and unexplained violent bird attacks on the people of Bodega Bay, California over the course of a few days.*

In 2016, The Birds was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the United States Library of Congress, and selected for preservation in its National Film Registry*

Doors open at 1:30 p.m., film begins at 2 p.m. and admission is free. Popcorn will be provided — also at no charge. Bring your own beverage.

*from Wikipedia.