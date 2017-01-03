New Year Schedules for Old Lyme Town Hall, Transfer Station, Senior Center, Trash and Recycling

Old Lyme Town Hall offices and Transfer Station, and the Lymes’ Senior Center re-open today.
The Old Lyme holiday trash schedule for New Year is as follows:
- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday trash pick-ups will move to the following day.
- Thursday and Friday pick-ups will remain on schedule.
The Old Lyme holiday recycling schedule for New Year is as follows:
- Monday’s recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s regularly scheduled pick-up.
- The remainder of the week will remain on schedule.
