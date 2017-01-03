New Year Schedules for Old Lyme Town Hall, Transfer Station, Senior Center, Trash and Recycling

January 3, 2017

Old Lyme Town Hall offices and Transfer Station, and the Lymes’ Senior Center re-open today.

The Old Lyme holiday trash schedule for New Year is as follows:

  • Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday trash pick-ups will move to the following day.
  • Thursday and Friday pick-ups will remain on schedule.

The Old Lyme holiday recycling schedule for New Year is as follows:

  • Monday’s recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s regularly scheduled pick-up.
  • The remainder of the week will remain on schedule.
