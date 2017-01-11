Friends of Lyme Library Host Winter Movie Series; See Hitchcock’s ‘Rear Window,’ Sunday

by

The Friends of Lyme Library are hosting a Winter Movie Series starting this coming Sunday, Jan. 15, with a showing of Rear Window directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly.

Rear Window is a 1954 American mystery thriller film based on Cornell Woolrich’s 1942 short story “It Had to Be Murder”. Originally released by Paramount Pictures, the film was screened at the 1954 Venice Film Festival and is considered by many filmgoers, critics and scholars to be one of Hitchcock’s best and one of the greatest movies ever made.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m., film begins at 2 p.m. and admission is free. Popcorn will be provided — also at no charge.