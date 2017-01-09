Carney, Formica and Linares to Hold Office Hours Tomorrow in Old Saybrook

by

State Rep. Devin Carney (R-23rd) and State Senators Paul Formica (R-20th) and Art Linares (R-33rd) will hold office hours in Old Saybrook at the Vicki G. Duffy Pavilion, located at 155 College Street, Old Saybrook on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

This session will provide constituents with an opportunity to ask questions or share their ideas and concerns about state government and the 2017 Legislative Session.

For more information, contact Carney’s office at 800-842-1423 or devin.carney@housegop.ct.gov.

Carney and Formica will also hold office hours in Old Lyme at the Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library, located at 2 Library Ln. in Old Lyme on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Carney represents the 23rd General Assembly District that includes Lyme and Old Lyme along with Old Saybrook and part of Westbrook.

Formica represents the 20th State Senate District that includes Old Lyme along with Bozrah, East Lyme, Montville (part), New London, Old Saybrook (part), Salem, and Waterford.

Linares represents the 33rd State Senate District that includes Lyme along with Chester, Clinton, Colchester, Deep River, East Haddam, East Hampton, Essex, Haddam, Old Saybrook, Portland, and Westbrook.