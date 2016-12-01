Tickets Still Available for ‘Warm Winter’s Evening’ Safe Grad Benefit at Jonathan Edwards Winery, Tonight

by

Kick off the holiday season with a festive evening of food and fine wines, at the beautiful Jonathan Edwards Winery in North Stonington, Conn.!

Advance purchase tickets are still available for “A Warm Winter’s Evening,” taking place this Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. Tickets, at $25, may be purchased online at www.lolsafegrad.com through Wednesday, Nov. 30. Same-day tickets (at $30) may be purchased at the door on Thursday, if still available.

Your ticket to “A Warm Winter’s Evening” includes a glass of Jonathan Edwards wine, soup and chowder tastings, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and sumptuous desserts. Wines will also be available for purchase (by the glass, bottle, or case), with a percentage of proceeds being donated to the Lyme-Old Lyme High School Class (LOLHS) of 2017 Safe Grad Party. Musical entertainment will be provided by Old Lyme’s Buffalo Jr.





The 2017 Safe Grad Party is a safe, substance-free celebration for LOLHS graduating seniors that takes place on graduation night at a surprise location. The party, which includes a variety of activities, music, food, and entertainment, is funded by donations from businesses, organizations, senior parents, and other individuals, and by events such as “A Warm Winter’s Evening.”

www.lolsafegrad.com For more information, visitor visit LOLHS Safe Grad 2017 on Facebook.