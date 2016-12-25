December 25, 2016

Season’s Greetings to All Our Readers

December 25, 2016


Merry Christmas to all our readers! We hope you enjoy a wonderful day with friends and family.

There are four Christmas Day services this morning in Lyme and Old Lyme as follows:

  • Christ The King Church celebrates a Christmas Mass at 9 a.m.
  • Saint Ann’s Episcopal Church hosts a Celebratory Service of Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m.
  • The First Congregational Church of Lyme holds a Christmas Day Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.
  • The First Congregational Church of Old Lyme holds a Christmas Day service at 11 a.m.
