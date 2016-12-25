Season’s Greetings to All Our Readers

Merry Christmas to all our readers! We hope you enjoy a wonderful day with friends and family.
There are four Christmas Day services this morning in Lyme and Old Lyme as follows:
- Christ The King Church celebrates a Christmas Mass at 9 a.m.
- Saint Ann’s Episcopal Church hosts a Celebratory Service of Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m.
- The First Congregational Church of Lyme holds a Christmas Day Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.
- The First Congregational Church of Old Lyme holds a Christmas Day service at 11 a.m.
