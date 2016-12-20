Red Cross Encourages Adding ‘Give Blood’ to Holiday Checklist; Donate in Old Lyme, Jan. 4

by

Donors of all blood types urged to give in the coming weeks

As freezing temperatures and harsh weather grip much of the nation, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help meet the constant need for blood this winter.

Millions of people are expected to take to the roads, rail and air to celebrate the season, which can cause fewer donors to be available and lead to a decline in blood and platelet donations. In addition, severe winter weather and seasonal illnesses can temporarily prevent some from giving. Donors with all blood types are needed now to help patients. As a special thank you for taking the time to donate, those who come out to give Dec. 22 through Jan. 8 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

“Many of us celebrate this time of year with loved ones, but patients may spend the holidays and ring in the new year from a hospital room,” said Alyson Barraza of the Red Cross Connecticut Blood Services Region. “Blood and platelet donors can bring joy to patients and their families by giving blood or platelets to help ensure patients receive the lifesaving treatments they need.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Old Lyme:

1/4/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, 2 Ferry Road

Additional blood donation opportunities in New London County are as follows:

Groton

1/12/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Groton City Municipal Building, 295 Meridian Street Extension

Lebanon

1/11/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 37 West Town ST. #R

Mystic

12/27/2016: 12:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Hugo A. Simonelli VFW Post 3263, 60 Stonington Road

New London

12/23/2016: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lawrence Memorial Hospital, 365 Montauk Avenue

12/27/2016: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mike’s Famous Harley-Davidson, 951 Bank St

Niantic

12/28/2016: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 400 Main Street

Norwich

12/23/2016: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., William W Backus Hospital, 326 Washington Street

12/23/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., William W Backus Hospital, 326 Washington Street

Waterford

1/6/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Waterford Town Hall, 15 Rope Ferry Road

12/30/2016: 1:45 p.m. – 7 p.m., Crystal Mall, 850 Hartford Turnpike