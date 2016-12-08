Lyme-Old Lyme Education Foundation Hosts Extreme Sports Film Tonight as Fundraiser; All Welcome

by



The most respected name in action sports film production, Warren Miller Entertainment, has announced its 67th full length feature film, Here, There & Everywhere, will be shown at the Lyme-Old Lyme High School Auditorium on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Travel along with the Warren Miller film crew to Crested Butte, Eastern Greenland, Kicking Horse BC, Montana’s Glacier Country, Fenway Park and Cordova, Alaska, to see the top winter athletes ski, ride, dog sled and shred the most extreme backcountry terrain around.

See trailer and purchase tickets here Tickets are $15 and all proceeds benefit the Lyme-Old Lyme Education Foundation (LOLEF).

Everyone attending the show will receive a free voucher code that allows them to download a free lift ticket to Sugarbush or Killington.

Additionally, LOLEF will host a drawing that includes lift tickets to the following ski areas Okemo, Stratton,Mad River GlenBromley and more. The drawing will also include a pair of Rossignol skis, Smith Helmet, ski goggles, poles and gift cards from local outdoor shops, Action Sports and Denali.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and show runs from 7 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door but may be limited.

For more information, contact Brian Greenho at briangreenho@gmail.com