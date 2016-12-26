Holiday Schedules for Old Lyme Town Hall, Transfer Station, Senior Center Openings; Trash & Recycling Pickups

Old Lyme Town Hall offices and the Lymes’ Senior Center will be closed today, Monday, Dec. 26 and also, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
Old Lyme’s Transfer Station will be closed today, Monday, Dec. 26, and reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The Transfer Station will then close again at 12 noon on Friday, Dec. 30, and be closed from Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. It will then reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
The Old Lyme holiday trash schedule for Christmas and New Year is as follows: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday trash pick-ups will move to the following day. Thursday and Friday pick-ups will remain on schedule.
The Old Lyme holiday recycling schedule for Christmas and New Year is as follows: Monday recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s regularly scheduled pick-up. The remainder of the week will remain on schedule.
