High Speed Rail Decision Coming Soon?

We note from the SECoast.org blog that a decision regarding the proposed high speed rail track may be imminent.

An entry on the blog dated Dec. 12 states, “High Speed Rail Update: Keep close watch for a possible announcement of the NEC Future “Preferred Alternative” — the finalized rail maps for the Northeast Corridor — on or before December 20th. That would leave just enough time to reach a Record of Decision prior to end of the current presidential term.”

So, as the SECoast blog says, and we concur, “Stay tuned!”