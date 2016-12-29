Editorial by The Courant: CT Needs Alternative To Feds’ Shoreline Rail Route

by

The Hartford Courant published a strong and insightful editorial yesterday about the Federal Railroad Administration’s proposed high speed train route yesterday, which begins, “The Federal Railroad Administration needs to rethink its proposal to build new high-speed rail lines through parts of Connecticut, and local leaders should help federal officials come up with a better plan.”

Read the full editorial at this link: http://www.courant.com/opinion/editorials/hc-ed-rethink-shoreline-rail-plan-20161227-story.html