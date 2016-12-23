Blumenthal, Carney Confirm Opposition to High Speed Rail Proposal, Encourage Others to do Same

by

Updated Dec. 22, 2:35pm: Yesterday Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) addressed a packed Meeting Room in Old Lyme Town Hall on the high-speed rail issue. He was joined by State Rep. Devin Carney (R-23rd).

Many readers have been in touch with us asking what they can do regarding taking effective action to express their opinions on this plan. The comment period currently offered by the Federal Rail Authority (FRA) to the NEC Future Preferred Alternative and contents of the Tier 1 Final EIS is open for 30 days, but to quote from that report, “This is not a formal comment period and the FRA will not respond to individual comments as was required for the Tier 1 Draft EIS.”

The email address for feedback via email is info@necfuture.com or by snail-mail to:

NEC FUTURE

U.S. DOT Federal Railroad Administration

One Bowling Green, Suite 429

New York, NY 10004

Efforts are being made to request an extension to the 30-day comment period as previously reported on LymeLine.com. In an e-mail to local residents this morning, Rep. Carney says, “I encourage you to comment and also spread the word to family and friends. It is imperative that we have a strong showing of unity against the current bypass proposal from Old Saybrook to Kenyon, RI and, as part of that bypass, the proposed tunnel from Old Saybrook through Old Lyme.”

Carney continues, “The Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation has also asked that when people comment, to also ask for a 60-day extension to the comment period. I support this effort because it will allow for additional planning and gathering of resources, so please ask for that as well.”

To read the NEC Future plan, click here.

Also, Old Lyme First Selectwoman Bonnie Reemsnyder announced at the Hartford press conference that she has formed an Old Lyme team to study and develop a response to the issue, but she is not able at this point to release the names of team members.

The Day published this report of the meeting today, which was written by Lee Howard, and titled, “‘This is not about one town’; residents urged to oppose rail plan.”

Other related articles are at these links:

“Shoreline Officials Want to Hit the Brakes on Federal Railroad Proposal” by Don Stacom and published in the Hartford Courant Dec. 22.

WTNH, News Channel 8, broadcast this segment by Carolyn Freundlich, WTNH Producer, and published it on their website last night: State leader opposes push for high-speed track through historic Old Lyme