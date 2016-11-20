Wildcats Win! Gleason’s Girls Take State Championship Title in 1-0 Win Over Old Saybrook

by

In Saturday’s Class S championship game, Lyme-Old Lyme High School senior Caleigh O’Neil kicked the ball in the back of Old Saybrook’s net with 37 minutes left on the clock.

Old Saybrook failed to equalize before the final whistle and so Old Lyme brings home the state trophy, which they also won last year — but as co-winners with Fairfield Notre Dame.

This year, Paul Gleason and his amazing band of soccer players have it all to themselves and can place it alongside the Shoreline Championship trophy that they won a few weeks ago.

Congratulations, Wildcats on this awesome victory!