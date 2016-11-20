Wildcats Win! Gleason’s Girls Take State Championship Title in 1-0 Win Over Old Saybrook

December 23, 2016

November 20, 2016 by 2 Comments
The team with their trophy.

In Saturday’s Class S championship game, Lyme-Old Lyme High School senior Caleigh O’Neil kicked the ball in the back of Old Saybrook’s net with 37 minutes left on the clock.

The four Wildcat seniors proudly display the trophy.

Old Saybrook failed to equalize before the final whistle and so Old Lyme brings home the state trophy, which they also won last year — but as co-winners with Fairfield Notre Dame.

Caleigh O'Neil, who scored the lone goal that won the championship for the Wildcats, was interviewed after being named game MVP.

This year, Paul Gleason and his amazing band of soccer players have it all to themselves and can place it alongside the Shoreline Championship trophy that they won a few weeks ago.

The Wildcats celebrate the moment of victory. Photo by T. Tinnerello.

Congratulations, Wildcats on this awesome victory!

Comments

  1. Mary Jo Nosal says:
    November 20, 2016 at 10:20 am

    Congratulations girls, Coach Gleason, coaching and athletic staff, and to all of your families on your hard earned championship! Even more, you modeled teamanship and support of each other all season.

    Way to go!
    Mary Jo Nosal

  2. karen says:
    November 22, 2016 at 2:28 pm

    Congratulations girls’ soccer and their coaches.
    So happy for you all.
    Karen Butler

